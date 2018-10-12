Consumer Price Index rises to 3.77% in September 2018

New Delhi, Oct 12: India's consumer price index (CPI) for September 2018 stood at 3.77% as compared to 3.69% in August 2018. The CPI for September 2017 was 3.28%.

Consumer inflation had stood at a 10-month low of 3.69 per cent in August.

The increase has been attributed to higher food and fuel prices and a depreciating rupee.



The Industrial Production (IIP) for August 2018 stood at 4.3%. The IIP for July 2018 was 6.6%.

A consumer price index (CPI) measures changes in the price level of market basket of consumer goods and services purchased by households.

The CPI is a statistical estimate constructed using the prices of a sample of representative items whose prices are collected periodically.