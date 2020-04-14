  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Consumer Affairs Ministry to seek replacement of absentee officials amid COVID-19

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 14: As monitoring of essential commodities is necessary during the lockdown, Consumer Affairs Secretary Pawan Kumar Agarwal on Tuesday said his department has decided to seek replacement of officials unable to report for work due to medical conditions or other valid reasons.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    A decision has been taken after some of the Consumer Affairs Ministry officials did not show up for work despite the government's directive on the weekend.

    "Our ministry has a crucial role as it monitors the supply of essential commodities and prices. Some officers are required for this purpose. If they remain absent, then I have to seek replacement from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT)," Agarwal told PTI.

    A list of officers who are unwilling to come for work is being prepared, he said, adding that an office memorandum has been issued in this regard.

    Agarwal said the department will decide not to deploy on duty those officials who have medical conditions and other valid reasons and ask for replacement from the DoPT for the manpower.

    The government has exempted movement of essential commodities from the lockdown, which has been extended till May 3 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

    Stating that the office memorandum (OM) has created some confusion, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan later said the OM was intended to compile the list of staff and officers, who are not able to come for emergency duties during the lockdown period either due to medical conditions or for any other valid reason (such as staying in hotspot areas) so that such persons are not deployed for such duties.

    "In view of ambiguity in the language of this OM, this is withdrawn forthwith," he said.

    The department would compile such information and use it while drawing up roster duty of officers / staff during the lockdown period so that no one is put to any hardship, while the work of the department is carried out smoothly, he added.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X