    Consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: India wants no Pakistansurveillance

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 02: With Pakistan once again offering consular access to Indian national, Kulbhushan Jadhav, officials here have maintained that there shall be no surveillance.

    Sources tell OneIndia that India would only accept private access. This would mean no Pakistan officials will be present. Moreover, India has also maintained that there shall be no audio or video surveillance.

    Kulbhushan Jadhav

    In August when a similar offer was made, Indian officials had evaluated the proposal made by Pakistan.

    Let it be private, India tells Pakistan on consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

    Pakistan had laid down three condition. First the presence of a Pakistan official in the room where Indian officials would speak with Jadhav. Second, the room will have CCTVs.

    Third the room would have sound recording facilities.

    Pakistan said that this is in line with the universal practise. However India is concerned that this would mean that Pakistan officials can listen in to all the conversation that takes place in the room.

    While evaluating the proposal, India had said that the main concern was about the presence of a Pakistan official in the room.

    We will maintain communication through diplomatic channels. The modalities cannot be discussed in public and we will assess and evaluate the conditions laid down for the meeting in line with the ICJ ruling, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said.

    The International Court of Justice had on July 17 directed Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav.

    Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 9:10 [IST]
