  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Consular access at 3.30 pm: Hectic parleys on to evaluate Pakistan’s conditions on Kulbhushan Jadhav

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 02: There are hectic parleys on in New Delhi as top officials continue to evaluate Pakistan's proposal, in which consular access was granted to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

    Pakistan said that it would allow Indian officials to meet Jadhav today at 3.30 pm. Pakistan laid down three condition. First the presence of a Pakistan official in the room where Indian officials would speak with Jadhav. Second, the room will have CCTVs. Third the room would have sound recording facilities.

    Consular access at 3.30 pm: Hectic parleys on to evaluate Pakistan’s conditions on Kulbhushan Jadhav
    Kulbhushan Jadhav

    Pakistan said that this is in line with the universal practise. However India is concerned that this would mean that Pakistan officials can listen in to all the conversation that takes place in the room.

    With consular access being granted, India to push for civilian trial in Kulbhushan case

    India is evaluating these conditions. The concern is about the presence of a Pakistan official in the room.

    We will maintain communication through diplomatic channels. The modalities cannot be discussed in public and we will assess and evaluate the conditions laid down for the meeting in line with the ICJ ruling, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

    The International Court of Justice had on July 17 directed Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav.

    More KULBHUSHAN JADHAV News

    Read more about:

    kulbhushan jadhav icj pakistan

    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 10:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue