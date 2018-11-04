Construction of Ram Temple is my dream, says Uma Bharti

New Delhi, Nov 4: Union Minister Uma Bharti raked up the issue of Ram Temple and said that she is ready to do everything for the construction of the temple.

Speaking to media, Bharti said, "The construction of Ram Temple is my dream and whatever initiative is required from my end I am ready for it."

She further said, "I have actively participated in Ram Janambhoomi Andolan & hearing of a case is also underway in connection with it. And I am proud of it."

It is to be noted here that Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute cases will be heard by an appropriate bench in the first week of January 2019. While voices emerged within the BJP, favouring early construction of the temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.