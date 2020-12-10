Construction cost, area: All you need to know about the new Parliament complex

Constitution hall to increased seating: New features of the new Parliament building

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Dec 10: The Foundation laying ceremony for the New Parliament Building would be held on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and also perform Bhoomi Poojan. The actual construction, however, cannot begin immediately, with a petition challenging the project pending in Supreme Court.

The proposal for the New Parliament Building was simultaneously made by Vice-President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla on August 5, 2019, in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, respectively.

The need for a new parliament building was felt in view of the limitations of the current one, which was built in the British period. With the depth, scope and complexity of legislative and parliamentary work increasing over the years, many members have expressed the need for modern, hi-tech facilities.

Here are some points about the new complex you need to know:

The construction is expected to be completed in time for the country's 75th Independence Day in August 2022.

It is proposed that the four-storied New Parliament Building would be built in an area of 64,500 sq m at an estimated cost of 971 Crore.

Each Member of Parliament would also be provided with a 40 sq m office space in the redeveloped Shram Shakti Bhawan, construction for which is slated to be completed by 2024.

The New Building is to be equipped with all modern Audio Visual communication facilities and Data network systems.

In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for members. The Lok Sabha chamber will have an option to increase its sitting capacity to 1,224 members during joint sessions. This has been done keeping in mind the future increase in the number of members for the two houses.

The existing building, the 93-year-old structure, will be conserved as it is an archaeological asset of the country.

In September this year, Tata Projects Limited won the bid to construct the new Parliament building. The new building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

The Central Vista project will be aligned along Rajpath - the 3 km road lined with parks on both sides that stretches from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

At the end of the new complex, on the banks of Yamuna, will stand the Nav Bharat Udyan -- a 20-acre park with an iconic structure and infotainment facilities that will showcase the country's rich historical and cultural heritage and scientific achievements. It will symbolize the country's unity in diversity and aspirations of the New India, the government has said.