Not here to discuss kinky notions of sex, SC tells Centre in Sec 377 case

New Delhi, July 11: The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that it would leave it to the Bench to decide on the constitutionality of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. The Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra said that it intends to rule, subject to arguments, that the two consenting adults even if engaged in unnatural sex will not be liable for prosecution for any offence.

The Bench also said that it will not give any ruling on corollary rights of the LGBTQ community, relating to their marriage or other ancillary civil rights. The Centre represented by Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the court should decide only on whether Section 377 should be de-criminalised or not. The court should not rule on another issue as it could have far reaching consequences in future, he also said.

Mehta while referring to the Hadiya case on the right to choose a partner said, " freedom to chose a partner should not go to the extent of incest. The partner should not be a sister, it is prohibited in Hindu law, he said. Choosing a partner should not travel into the realm of incest or sad masochism, the ASG said.

The Bench however shot back by saying, " we are not here to talk about some kinky notions of sex. We are here to discuss the nature of a particular relationship between adults and bringing it under Article 21 of the Constitution.

On Tuesday while arguing for the petitioners, senior advocate, Mukul Rohatgi said that the SC must declare that the rights of the gay community is protected under Article 21. He said that being gay or lesbian is not a matter of choice. It is innate, inborn and actually has to do something with the genes. Section 377 IPC uses order nature, but this is also an order of nature because nature gives you this, he said.

During the course of the arguments the judges discussed how this issue needs to be addressed. The court sought to know whether it should first decide on the constitutional validity of Section 377 and then go into the fundamental rights of an individual.

Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra said that the question is whether Section 377 is ultra vires or not. Let us get out of the maze first. We cannot give advance rulings to questions like inheritance to live-in partners, whether they can marry or not etc. These are individual issues and we cannot pre-judge a law, he also said.

Rohatgi however told the Bench that the life of those as a sexual minority needs to be protected. Do not restrict the hearing to just Section 377. Our lives are passing by and how many of us can come on individual issues later, he also said.

Five from the lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community had sought a review of the SC decision. They said that they live in fear of the police because of their natural sexual orientation and preferences.

In 2013, a three judge Bench had upheld the validity of Section 377, which criminalises gay sex. After this was challenged in a review, the matter was referred to a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court.