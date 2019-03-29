Constitutional anarchy in Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal, SC told

New Delhi, Mar 29: The Centre on Friday claimed before the Supreme Court there is "constitutional anarchy" in West Bengal as the state police in yet another instance intimidated custom officials when they intercepted wife of sitting TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata airport.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta claimed that the central agencies were in a perpetual state of fear and were being hounded for performing their duties. "There is a constitutional anarchy in West Bengal if I may say it succinctly," Mehta contended.

"What do you want us to do," a bench presided over by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked Mehta.

He said he wanted to bring this incident to the notice of the highest court in the country to show how rule of law is completely broken in the State of West Bengal.

In response, Senior Counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued on behalf of the state government that the SG should abstain from feeding the media under the garb of making submissions.

Earlier, the central investigative agency had moved the apex court alleging destruction of material evidence in connection with the Saradha Chit Fund Scam on the part of the erstwhile Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.