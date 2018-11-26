  • search

Constitution Day: CJI calls Constitution of India 'voice of marginalised

    New Delhi, Nov 26: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi on Monday said that the Indian "constitution is the voice of marginalised and prudence of majority".

    "Our constitution is the voice of marginalised and prudence of majority. Its wisdom continues to guide us in moments of crisis. It's in our best interest to heed advice under the constitution. If we don't, our hubris will result in sharp descent into chaos," news agency ANI quoted him as saying during an event on Constitution Day.

    "When it was brought into force, our Constitution was criticised. Sir Ivor Jennings termed it as far too large and rigid. Time has weakened criticism and it's a matter of pride that our constitution has lived with great vigour in last 7 decades," he added.

    President Ramnath Kovind, in his inaugural address, stressed on the need to let people know what Constitution provided them. The President said it is the Constitution that empowered people and in turn people empowered the Constitution.

    He said it is a befitting tribute to Bhim Rao Ambedkar to celebrate Constitution Day. The government had done the right thing to covert National Law Day to Constitution Day in 2015, Kovind said.

    He said the Constitution is the scripture of modern India, which ensured justice--political, economic and social--for all.

    Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the people must "trust India's democracy."

    "We need to trust India's democracy because they have this confidence we can unseat any political leader or political party howsoever popular, howsoever powerful in Delhi or in states," Union Minister said added, "Ordinary Indian's sixth sense & DNA of his inherent trust in Indian democratic process, regardless of his religion, caste, community, economic status or literacy is the most defining moment of India's constitutional governance."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday greeted people on the Constitution day, saying values enshrined in it must be followed in personal and public life.Prime Minister Modi recalled the contribution of the "greats" who were part of the Constituent Assembly.

    "We are proud of our Constitution and reiterate our commitment to uphold the values enshrined in it," he wrote on Twitter.

    Constitution Day is celebrated every year on November 26 to mark the adoption of Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 12:27 [IST]
