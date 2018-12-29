Constable killed in stone-pelting hours after PM Modi's rally in Ghazipur

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Lucknow, Dec 29: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the unfortunate death of Constable Suresh Vats in Ghazipur in a stone-pelting incident. He has announced Rs 40 lakhs compensation for the wife of the deceased.

The constable died after he was hit by a stone thrown by a protesting mob on Saturday hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally.

Mahipal Pathak, CO, Sadar, said, "He(Constable Suresh Vats) was returning after completing his duty at the PM event today. Some people from Nishad community were protesting near Atwa Mor police station in Naunera area where stone pelting incident took place during which he was hit."

Earlier visuals from Ghazipur: 1 constable dead & 2 locals from the area injured in stone pelting allegedly by Nishad Party workers near Atwa Mor police station in Naunera area today. pic.twitter.com/FAGzcFSyUe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 29, 2018

This is the second incident this month where a policeman in Uttar Pradesh has been killed by a mob. Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was shot dead by a mob in western Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on December 3 after violence broke out over cow slaughter allegations.