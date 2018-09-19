Conspiracy by Myanmar drug peddlers to kill Biplab Deb: BJP Leader

Agartala, Sep 19: Myanmar-based drug peddlers have issued a threat to the life of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb as he has called for making the state narcotics and drug-free, the ruling BJP in Tripura has claimed.

BJP leader and former minister Ratan Chakraborty said on Tuesday that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had received reports that drug peddlers in Myanmar had hatched a conspiracy to kill Deb.

"We have also got inputs from our party sources," Chakraborty said.

The drug peddlers in the region were unhappy with the chief minister as he had called for making the north-eastern state drug-free, he added.

"So, they have hatched a conspiracy to kill the chief minister," the BJP leader said.

When contacted, police officers refused to comment on the matter.

Chakraborty said the BJP workers were also asked to ensure that the chief minister's security cordon was not breached under any condition.

According to reports, over 50,000 kg cannabis have been seized, along with narcotic pills, heroin, brown sugar and other intoxicants, in the last six months in Tripura and over 120 people arrested in connection with these seizures.