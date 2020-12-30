Consider restrictions for New Year, Centre tells states

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 30: The Centre has suggested a series of restrictions ahead of New Year to tone down the celebrations.

The restrictions were issued in the wake of the new super infectious UK variant of the coronavirus that reached India with people returning from UK. The final decision has however been left to the states.

The number of Covid 19 active cases is declining steadily in the country for the last three-and-half months. Keeping in view the fresh surge of Covid 19 cases in Europe and Americas, there is still a need for maintaining comprehensive precaution and strict surveillance within our country, a top official of the Centre wrote to the states.

"You would appreciate that in the wake of New Year and various celebratory events associated with it as well as on-going winter season, strict vigil is required to be maintained to curb all potential "super spreader" events and places where crowds may gather," the letter also stated. The letter however said that there shall be no restriction on intra and inter-state travel.