Consent of states for migrant trains not needed: Railways

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 19: In its fresh set of guidelines for movement of stranded labourers, the Ministry of Railways said the "movement of shramik trains shall be permitted by Ministry of Railways in consultation with Ministry of Home Affairs".

The move came after the centre noted many states were not allowing trains to enter amid the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Consent of terminating state is not necessary to run Shramik special trains," railway spokesperson Rajesh Bajpai said.

The railway ministry confirmed that the consent of state, which will receive migrants, is no longer required. The state from where the special trains will originate will give the list of passengers to railways.

States should take more steps to mitigate migrant distress says MHA

The move is likely to create a new flashpoint over running Shramik special trains.

According to the fresh SOP, the train schedule, including stoppages and destination, shall be finalised by the ministry of railways based on the requirements of states and Union Territories, and shall be communicated by the railways to states and Union Territories for making suitable arrangements for sending and receiving such stranded workers.

The ministry is also expected to ensure more halts of the special trains for the convenience of migrant workers.

The SOP said the train schedule, protocols for entry and movement of passengers, services to be provided in coaches, and arrangements with states and UTs for booking of tickets shall be publicised by the MOR.

Sending states and UTs as well as the MOR will ensure passengers are compulsorily screened, and only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to board the trains, it said. During boarding and travel, all passengers will have to observe social distancing.

On their arrival, passengers will have to adhere to health protocols prescribed by the destination state or UT, the SOP said.

Earlier, the home ministry had sought more proactive coordination between the states and the Ministry of Railways on the issue of special trains.

For routes, where the migrants are known to be already travelling on foot, arrangements could be made by the states, which are en route, for designated rest places, taking into account the requirement of sanitisation, food and health, Union Home Secretary, Ajay Bhalla said in a letter to the Chief Secretaries.

District authorities may guide workers moving on foot to be designated rest place nearby bus terminals or railway stations by arranging transportation, the MHA has also said.

Further the states have been asked to enlist the migrants with their addresses and contact numbers as this would be helpful in contact tracing in due course. The states have also been advised to involve NGOs at rest places.

Thousands of migrants have been walking home from the cities in the summer heat after they couldn't get transport in the days after the lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25.