'Consensual relationship with Pallavi Gogoi ended on a bad note, says MJ Akbar

New Delhi, Nov 2: Former Union Minister MJ Akbar in an exclusive statement to ANI denied rape charges filed against him by his former colleague Pallavi Gogoi.

MJ Akbar who recently resigned as Union Minister of State for External Affairs Ministry in the wake sexual harassment allegations, however, agreed that Pallavi Gogoi and him entered into consensual relationship that spanned several months, perhaps not on best note.

Also Read | #MeToo: Offending part is when Priya Ramani referred me as 'talented predator' says Akbar in Court

"Somewhere around 1994, Ms. Pallavi Gogoi and I entered into consensual relationship that spanned several months.This relationship gave rise to talk &would later cause strife in my home life as well. This consensual relationship ended, perhaps not on best note, " said MJ Akbar.

In connection with her allegations, on Oct 29, the Washington Post had forwarded to Akbar's lawyers a series of cryptic and non-specific questions, regarding incidents alleged to have taken place approximately 23 years ago. "These allegations were false and were consequently denied, said MJ Akbar.

Also Read | #MeToo: MJ Akbar drops Minister of State for External Affairs title from Twitter bio

On 2 Nov, 2018, the Washington Post ran a piece written by Ms. Pallavi Gogoi, detailing false allegations of rape and violence against me. I have had occasion to read this article and it has become necessary, at this point in time, to bring certain facts to light.

Former Union Minister #MJAkbar in a statement to ANI denies rape allegations levelled against him by journalist Pallavi Gogoi in Washington Post. pic.twitter.com/RqWYuQycgu — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2018

He further said that people who worked with him and knew both of them have indicated that they would be happy to bear testimony to what is stated above and at no stage, did the behavior of Pallavi Gogoi, give any one of them impression that she was working under duress.