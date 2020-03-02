  • search
    Cong's Ramya Haridas alleges assault by BJP woman MP in Lok Sabha, lodges complaint with Speaker

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 02: Congress MP Ramya Haridas on Monday lodged a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that she was assaulted by a BJP woman MP inside the Lower House and sought immediate action over the matter.

    BJP and Congress members pushed and shoved each other in Lok Sabha as opposition members vehemently protested over the issue of violence in Delhi and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

    Congress MP Ramya Haridas
    Congress MP Ramya Haridas

    'On March 2, at 3 PM, inside Lok Sabha, I was physically assaulted by MP Jaskaur Meena (BJP parliamentarian from Rajasthan),' Haridas said in her complaint.

    TMC, AAP MPs hold protest inside the Parliament premises against govt over Delhi violence

    In her complaint to Birla, she asked if such things were repeatedly happening to her because she was a Dalit and a woman. She sought action against the BJP MP.

    During the Winter Session last year, the Congress had alleged that two of its women parliamentarians, including Haridas, were 'manhandled' by marshals in the Lok Sabha when they were protesting in the Well of the House over the Maharashtra government formation. Both the MPs had lodged a complaint with Speaker Birla.

    congress lok sabha bjp politics

    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 16:44 [IST]
