‘Congress’s OROP is Only Rahul Only Priyanka’: Amit Shah

India

oi-Deepika S

Una, Jan 28: BJP president Amit Shah on Monday derived a new version for the abbreviation OROP as "Only Rahul Only Priyanka" at Una district of Himachal Pradesh.

"When the BJP government was formed, within a year Modiji delivered on his promise of One Rank One Pension. Modi ji gave OROP to our jawans, Congress gave 'Only Rahul Only Priyanka'," the BJP president said at a rally in Una.

"Even today, Congress president in his speeches bring up the issue of poverty, however, I want to ask Rahul baba what did Congress govt do for 55 years. It's only us who are taking measures for eradication of poverty.

He was referring to the One Rank, One Pension programme to equalise pension payments for retired military personnel in the country.

They couldn't even provide a gas cylinder to every house ion the country," said Amit Shah in Una.

The Congress last week declared Priyanka Gandhi's political debut as party general secretary in charge of one half of Uttar Pradesh for the national election due by May.