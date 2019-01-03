  • search
    Congress's mistakes hurting Kashmir, says Jaitley on J&K President's rule

    New Delhi, Jan 3: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday blamed the Congress and its Jammu and Kashmir ally National Conference (NC) over the political instability in the Valley.

    "Congress ruled Jammu and Kashmir using undemocratic means and the party had manipulated the election processes in Jammu and Kashmir to stay in power. Congress' mistakes are hurting Kashmir, not the recent rule of the BJP," Jaitley said.

    "Problems in Kashmir did not start in 2014 after BJP came to power, Congress and NC ruined Kashmir," he said, adding that the saffron party had no role in creation of J&K.

    "First free and fair election in Kashmir was held in 1977 when Congress was not in power, it was under Morarji Desai ji," said Jaitley, adding that in the subsequent years - when the Congress returned to power - it resorted to alleged malpractices to form the state governments of its own choice.

    "Everyone knows how election processes were done and how governments were formed in the Valley during Congress rule...Congress has left Kashmir alienated," the Finance Minister was quoted as saying.

    Jaitley further added that the BJP had a chance to resolve the instability in Kashmir only after 2014. Before that, he added, the party had "no role in Kashmir's old chapters".

    Jammu and Kashmir is presently under President's rule . The governor on November 21 dissolved the 87-member state assembly after the PDP, supported by the Congress and their arch rivals National Conference, had staked claim to form the government.

    Simultaneously, the two-member People's Conference led by Sajjad Lone had also staked claim to form a government with 25 members of the BJP and other 18 unknown members.

    The governor had dissolved the assembly citing horse-trading and lack of stability to form a government as the reasons.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 16:48 [IST]
