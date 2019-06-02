Congress's Divya Spandana’s Twitter account deleted, days after post for BJP leader

India

New Delhi, June 02: Speculation was rife on Sunday over the role of Divya Spandana, the social media head of the Congress after her Twitter account no longer existed on the microblogging site.

The profile page of Spandana, also known as Ramya, reads, "This account doesn't exist." Earlier on Saturday, her twitter account did not display any tweets and her Twitter bio also did not mention her as head of social media.

In her last tweet, Divya posted a congratulatory tweet to BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming the first woman finance minister since 1970, when Indira Gandhi held the portfolio.

Has Divya Spandana relinquished her role as Congress' social media head?

There is also ambiguity on whether she is still part of the social media team. There is no official confirmation from either the Indian National Congress party or Spandana herself.

Divya, a former actor who went on to join politics, was appointed as the head of Congress' social media cell in May 2017.

Spandana has been credited with a turnaround of the Congress party's social media presence. BJP has a robust media cell and a strong online presence.

The Congress has drawn a blank in 18 states and Union Territories -- an indicator of its decimation in the Lok Sabha polls.

This is the Congress' second straight rout in Lok Sabha elections after it was decimated in the 2014 polls when the party ended up with a tally of 44 seats.