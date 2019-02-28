  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    #CongressPakistanUnited top trend on Twitter

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 28: A day after Congress President Rahul Gandhi's statement after the joint meeting of the 21 Opposition parties, hashtag #CongressPakistanUnited was trending at number one on Twitter at the time of filing this report.

    #CongressPakistanUnited top trend on Twitter

    On Wednesday, the Congress and other 20 opposition parties' joint statement condemned the Pulwama terror attack, and lauded the courage of Indian Air Force pilots who destroyed a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp situated in Pakistan.

    However, the statement, read out by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was looking at the political mileage over the situation.

    "The meeting of 21 parties expressed their deep anguish over the blatant politicization of the sacrifices made by our Armed Forces by leaders of the ruling party," said Rahul.

    He added: "National security must transcend narrow political considerations. The leaders observed that the Prime Minister has, regrettably, not convened an-all party meeting as per the established practice in our democracy."

    However, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj had called an all-party meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss the security situation after Indian Air Force (IAF) had carried out an attack in Pakistan's Balakote against the terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed, responsible for Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed on February 14.

    Pakistani media was quick to pick up this political development as it suited them.

    Radio Pakistan ran a story titled "India: 21 Opposition parties express deep anguish over Modi's blatant politicization of prevailing security situation".

    Pakistan's national radio channel also conveniently distorted the joint statement and said: "Speakers in the meeting said opposition should build pressure on the government to not escalate the situation any further."

    As soon as Radio Pakistan tweeted the story, the Congress and its President Rahul Gandhi came in the firing line of Twitterers, and #CongressPakistanUnited started trending.

    Journalist @madhavmishre retweeted Radio Pakistan's tweet and commented: "@RahulGandhi and the rest of opposition leaders... shame .. this is what happens when you can't stand untied in such grave times... much shame ... it is very depressing ..."

    A surgeon @amitsurg tweeted: "Presence of Pakis in Cong SM team; Pakis retweeting cong SM Handles; Hafiz Saeed praising Congress; Paki media praising opposition; Under these circumstances, Rahul Gandhi asking for more information from govt is sounding more and more suspicious. #CongressPakistanUnited (sic)."

    A psychologist @Seems3r said: "US, UK & France with India & Indian opposition parties with Pakistan. Sad but true!! #CongressPakistanUnited."

    @yogashar99 tweeted photos of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu garlanding Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and hugging Pakistan Army Chief during Khan's swearing-in ceremony, and said, "#CongressPakistanUnited Who on earth wants to hug Chiefs of Pakistan to spread terror into India. Shame on Congress."

    There were many other who also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but mostly such tweets came from those accounts whose real identity is not revealed.

    Read more about:

    congress pakistan twitter

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 11:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue