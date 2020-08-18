YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 18: The Congress on Tuesday asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to probe allegations that the social media company's India team had shown favour towards the ruling BJP.

    Congress writes to Zuckerberg, seeks inquiry into operations of Facebook’s India team

    The letter was written by Congress leader, K C Venugopal while referring to the report in the Wall Street Journal, in which it was alleged that Facebook's India policy head Ankhi Das provided the BJP with favourable treatment on election related issues.

    Venugopal urged Zuckerberg to set up a high level inquiry into the India leadership of Facebook.

      This is a damning and serious allegation of Facebook India's interference in India's electoral democracy. As India's oldest political party that fought for the nation's freedom and established electoral democracy through adult franchise, it is deeply disturbing to note that your company may be a willing participant in thwarting the very rights and values that our founding leaders sacrificed their lives for," Venugopal said in the letter.

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 14:21 [IST]
