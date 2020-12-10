TRS may need support of others to win GHMC Mayoral election

Congress writes to Telangana CM to include Sonia Gandhi's biography in State's school syllabus

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Hydrabad, Dec 10: In what comes as a recent development, a National Spokesperson of the Congress party has requested Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to include Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's biography in the state's school syllabus.

It can be seen that the appeal came on the occassion of her 74th birthday. Sravan Dasoju, the All India Congress Committee spokesperson, requested Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to include Gandhi's biography in the state school syllabus "as a mark of respect and gratitude."

"For the great contribution and commitment, it is our prime responsibility to honour Sonia Gandhi for a memorable gift given to all of us," he said.

Reminding KCR of his own words that Telangana would not have become a reality without the support of Gandhi, Sravan demanded that it was high time the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi government returned the respect to the UPA chairperson.

"Since for the great contribution and commitment, it is our prime responsibility to honour Smt Sonia Gandhi for a memorable gift given to all of us. Although KCR is the first beneficiary of the separate state, he didn't show any interest to respect Smt Sonia Gandhi (sic)...," he said.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Uttam Kumar Reddy yesterday distributed sarees to women from poor families on the occasion of Gandhi's birthday.