Congress workers want Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as CM face

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, June 13: Amid confusion over Congress president Rahul Gandhi's resignation, Congress wokers in Uttar Pradesh have demanded that the party should project Priyanka Gandhi as party's chief ministerial face ahead of Assembly election in the state.

The demand was raised at a meeting with Priyanka held here to review the Lok Sabha poll performance and seek feedback to draw a road map for the future.

Priyanka, who is also Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, visited Rae Bareli with her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka visit Raebareli for thanking voters

According to the reports, the Congress workers are of the opinion that that weak organisation was the main reason for the party's poor show in Uttar Pradesh during the general election.

The party workers also said in future Congress should fight all elections alone without stitching an alliance with any party whatsoever, says a Hindustan Times.

The Congress won only one Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh - Rae Bareli from where Sonia Gandhi contested.