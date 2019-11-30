  • search
    Congress workers protest outside Pragya's house

    By PTI
    Bhopal, Nov 30: Congress workers on Saturday staged a protest outside the residence of Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur here, alleging that the BJP-led Union government is not releasing funds due to the state.

    Representational image
    Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, won on BJP ticket in 2019 elections. She was in news this week over controversial remarks about Nathuram Godse in the Lok Sabha. Congress workers led by district unit chief Kailash Sharma staged a demonstration outside her residence in Mata Mandir area of the city.

    Mishra alleged that out of Rs 32,700-crore dues under various central schemes, the Centre has given only Rs 9,000- crore to Madhya Pradesh. The Centre has not released its share of the Crop Insurance Scheme, he alleged.

    Stand by my statement calling Pragya Thakur a terrorist: Rahul Gandhi

    "We staged a protest at the Bhopal MP's residence demanding that she raise the issue with the Centre," he said. Congress workers staged similar protests outside local MPs' houses in other parts of the state too.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 21:17 [IST]
