Congress workers made to rub nose on ground after vehicle splashes mud

By
    Jaipur, Nov 30: Four men who had forced a Congress worker to rub his nose on the ground after his vehicle splashed mud on them were made to apologise after villagers intervened in the matter in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district.

    The former Zila Pramukh Bhagwati Lal Roat was going to attend a rally of Congress state president Sachin Pilot on Tuesday when his vehicle in Jhosawa village of the district splashed mud on few men. The angry men chased the car and stopped him at the bus stand. Roat was purportedly forced to rub his nose on the ground and apologise to the youngsters.

    On Wednesday, seniors members of the Patidar community called the four men and Roat to Bhaimai village in the district where the men were asked to apologise to the Congress worker in the same manner.

    "They misbehaved with Roat following which senior members of their own community made them apologise to him Wednesday," Dinesh Kumar, the president of Dungarpur district Congress told PTI on Thursday. No complaint was filed in this case, police said.

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 6:52 [IST]
