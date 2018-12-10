Home News India Congress workers in Rajasthan come out with number by which their leaders to win elections

Congress workers in Rajasthan come out with number by which their leaders to win elections

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 10: Counting for the Rajasthan Assembly elections will start on December 11, 2018 morning but enthusiastic supporters of the Congress has come out with the numbers by which their candidates and senior leaders will win the elections. They have put them up for the public display.

This has been done all across the state but prominently from where party's senior leaders are in the fray and such posters are giving advance congratulation for the victory of the Congress leaders. Former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot has been congratulated by the local leaders for his certain victory by ovet 30,000 votes from the Sardarpura Assembly constituency in Jodhpur district, candidate from the Jodhpur city constituency has been congratulated for her victory by over 13,000 votes and candidate from the Sursagar constituency has been congratulated for his victory over 7000 votes.

Also Read | BJP says it will win Rajasthan again; Cong waits to 'surpass' exit poll numbers

This kind of posters have spread across in Rajasthan's many districts telling the kind of confidence the Congress has in Rajasthan. It is not possible to tell detail about all but the local Congress leaders have somehow reached the number for most of the senior leaders of the Congress in Rajasthan by which they will be winning elections. Political analysts say, "This is the byproduct of the Congress discussing about the possible chief ministerial candidate in the state for that matter by any political party. This gives workers of the party to rejoice and express their happiness. This also helps them politically."

Also Read | Rajasthan polls: Pilot or Gehlot? Congress already on 'Mission CM' before results are announced

This is to recall that almost all exit polls have predicted a hansom victory for the Congress in Rajasthan which was kind of ending electoral drought for the Congress. It is also very important in view of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.