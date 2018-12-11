Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1077
BJP9810
IND40
OTH40
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG4256
BJP3638
IND85
OTH77
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG3928
BJP123
BSP+71
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS285
TDP, CONG+021
AIMIM07
OTH13
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
    Congress workers heap praise on Rahul Gandhi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: With the Congress party set to win three big states, the party workers credited the triump to Rahul Gandhi. Congress workers burst crackers, danced to the dhol and played with gulal as they celebrated the party's good show in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

    Carrying the Congress flag, a large number of workers gathered at the party headquarters in Delhi and praised Rahul Gandhi's leadership in steering the Congress towards victory in the three states ruled by the BJP. They distributed sweets and put up big banners of Gandhi on the walls of the Congress office.

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    The Congress workers chanted 'Rahul Gandhi Zindabad'. Interestingly, a Congress worker also put up a banner that said, "Next prime minister of India" for Gandhi. Senior Congress leaders, including Navjot Singh Sidhu and Priyanka Chaturvedi, joined the party workers at the 24, Akbar Road office and expressed joy as the trends of poll results showed Congress taking the lead in the three states.

    Congress workers celebrating in Kolkata

    "It was a united effort in preparing and campaigning for polls. The leader at the top was inspiring everybody. Rahul ji has exhibited great character in a time of crisis, like a captain guiding a ship in choppy waters," Sidhu told PTI. (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    Also Read |Assembly elections 2018: Results do not necessarily mean Modi will lose in 2019

    Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot celebrating in Delhi

    The lawns at the AICC headquarters were filled with party workers carrying Congress flags and hailed him as a "great leader". It was after a long gap that Congress workers were seen celebrating the party's victory. Chants of "Jeet gaya bhai jeet gaya, Rahul Gandhi jeet gaya" rent the air as results trickled in.

    Jeetpal Yadav, 24, a law student who had come from Laxmi Nagar, said, "We are very happy, and we should be winning in three states." (Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter)

    Also Read |Election results 2018 LIVE: I am clear what is required is BJP, Cong Mukt Bharat, says KCR

    Celebrations in Chhattisgarh

    Celebrations in Chhattisgarh

    "But we should not rejoice too much as a lot of hard work would be needed for 2019 elections. Win in a few states would not signal a victory in Lok Sabha elections," he said.

    Subhash Chandra Rajbhar, who had come from Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, said all political parties should think about the welfare of the poor. "I have come to give this message to Rahul Ji and Sonia Ji."

    Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018 telangana assembly elections 2018 congress rahul gandhi Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 18:20 [IST]
