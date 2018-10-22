Congress worker murdered in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 22: A Congress worker was allegedly killed by unidentified men in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Sunday. The Congress worker has been identified as Manoj Dubey.

Relative says, "He (Manoj Dubey ) shared a post on Facebook that Congress will form govt in 2019 on which BJP and Bajrang Dal workers posted rude comments.The altercation led to a fight with swords in which he was killed."

According to reports, the worker had a political rivalry with other party workers.

Police are investigating the case at the moment.