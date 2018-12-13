Home News India Congress won polls through deceit: Yogi Adityanath

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Dec 13: Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BJP's star campaigner Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday alleged that the Congress won elections in three states by speaking lies and its face would be exposed soon.

"In Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, people tried to spread lies but despite that, we put up a good fight under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," Yogi told mediapersons in Patna. "The support that people have given us makes our fight ahead much easier."

"Victories and defeats were part of the democratic process and one should accept both outcomes in all humility. "But we never bask in our victories while blaming our defeats on electronic voting machines (EVMs), unlike our rivals who practice serious double standards in this regard. When they win, they immediately start worshipping the EVMs," he claimed.

Adityanath has been a prominent face during pre-poll rallies for the BJP.

He campaigned extensively for the recent assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, also met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his stopover at the state capital.