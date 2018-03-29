Congress wins 2nd round of Twitter war against Sushma Swaraj

Indian National Congress (INC) has won the second round of Twitter war against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. The Congress had challenged Sushma Swaraj asking her to retweet the party's twitter poll. The poll was related to Sushma Swaraj's failure in handling the issue of the death of 39 Indians in Iraq.

Congress tweeted, "Since many people didn't quite get the previous poll, this one should make things explicitly clear. Dear Sushma Swaraj M'am, feel free to retweet."

The questionwas:: "Which of these two is Sushma Swaraj's biggest failure?"

Which of these two is Sushma Swaraj's biggest failure? #IndiaSpeaks — Congress (@INCIndia) March 28, 2018

Two options were given for the voting. Totally 11,418 votes were polled. Around 57 per cent respondents agreed that the death of 39 Indians in Iraq was the biggest failure of Sushma Swaraj. Around 43 per cent believed that unresolved Doklam dispute was the biggest failure.

Two days before Sushma Swaraj had retweeted a Congress poll that asked Twitter about her "biggest failure as foreign minister". The poll, which the Congress posted on Twitter yesterday at 10:50 am, asked:

"Do you think the death of 39 Indians in Iraq is Sushma Swaraj's biggest failure as Foreign Minister? Yes or No"

Close to 34,000 people, voted and 76 percent of them voted "No". That is, 76 percent of respondents didn't believe the death of 39 Indians taken hostage in Iraq in 2014 was Swaraj's biggest failure as the foreign minister.

Do you think the death of 39 Indians in Iraq is Sushma Swaraj’s biggest failure as Foreign Minister? #IndiaSpeaks — Congress (@INCIndia) March 26, 2018

OneIndia News

