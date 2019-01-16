  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Congress willing to give a few seats to other players in Uttar Pradesh: Azad

    By Pti
    |

    Lucknow, Jan 16: Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad Wednesday dropped hints of accommodating more players as he said his party was willing to give a few seats to those who wanted to forge an alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls.

    Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad. File photo
    Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad. File photo

    Speaking to reporters here, he noted, "On two to four seats, there could be 'give and take', but at present, we are making preparations for contesting on all the 80 seats in the state".

    In a significant move, BSP and SP, part of Opposition's Grand Alliance, had recently announced their tie-up in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls, sharing 38 seats each and keeping the Congress out of the alliance. On reports that the Congress was kept out of the BSP-SP combine as it was "weak", Azad hit back, "When elections are held, it will be known who is strong and weak".

    Also read: Setback to Congress in Odisha, Naba Kishore Das resigns from party, may join BJD

    The Congress had on January 13 declared that it will contest on all the 80 Lok Sabha seats from the politically crucial state on its own. The senior Congress leader also expressed hope that his party will double its tally of seats. It won only two seats from the state in the 2014 general elections and 19 seats in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

    On whether the Congress will forge a coalition with other political players, Azad said, "If any political party is willing to accompany the Congress, and the Congress feels that it can fight the BJP, it will be definitely accommodated".

    PTI

    Read more about:

    congress uttar pradesh ghulam nabi azad

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue