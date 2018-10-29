Madhya Pradesh polls: Cong will waive farm loan in 10 days, if voted to power, says Rahul in Ujjain

Ujjain, Oct 29: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and performed a puja before embarking on a two-day campaigning trail of the Malwa-Nimar region in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

While addressing public meeting at Ujjain, Gandhi said,''Someone told me that corruption took place in Kumbh Mela & there should be a CBI inquiry. How will CBI conduct inquiry when CBI director was removed at 2 am in the night?: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Ujjain.''

''Rs 400 crore was spent on cleaning Shipra river but look at this water. If a minister drinks this water, he will fall unconscious,'' Congress President said in Ujjain.

''I don't make fake promises. Within 10 days of the elections, Chief Minister of Congress party will waive off the loans of farmers in Madhya Pradesh. And if the CM will make excuses, another Chief Minister of Congress will waive the loans,'' he also said.

The Congress chief has been accused of playing the 'soft Hindutva card' by the BJP, in an attempt to attract the voters in poll-bound states. Gandhi is set to address rallies in Jhabua, Indore, Dhar, Khargone and Mhow during his two-day tour and will also take part in a road show in Indore.

On Tuesday evening, Gandhi would address a public meet at Mhow after offering tribute at the memorial of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar's birthplace.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Sunday ridiculed Gandhi for visiting temples in poll-bound states. Madhya Pradesh goes to polls on November 28 and the votes will be counted on December 11.