Congress waters down the attack made by Akhilesh saying it won’t impact future alliance

New Delhi, Nov 22: The Congress is still hopeful of alliance with the Samajwadi Party in 2019 Lok Sabha elections despite the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav making scathing attack on the grand old party in Madhya Paradesh and Rajasthan. The future of the government majorly depends on how alliance shapes up in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress is of the view that the attack made by Akhilesh on the Congress is compulsion of his party looking at the ongoing elections in some states but this won't affect their future alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress does not want to make it an issue that might harm the possibility of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party alliance in UP.

The Samajwadi Party has taken on the Congress for its reluctance for alliance with the SP and the BSP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The Samajwadi Party chief indicated that the party won't hesitate to part ways with such parties thata want to come to the way of the Samajwadi Party. Mayawati also accused the Congress of scuttling the alliance. However, after Kairana Lok Sabha elections talks started doing rounds that the SP, the BSP and the Congress may join hands in these three states.

Sources informed that several rounds of talks had happened between these leaders but due to failing to reach any common ground on number of seats the alliance could not have materialized. Angry on this attitude of the Congress, the BSP has joined hands with Ajit Jogi's party and Samajwadi Party entered into alliance with the Gondawana Gantantra Party. Akhilesh is attacking the Congress in these states on the working style of the Congress.

But the Congress is saying that the demand for seats by the SP and the BSP was way beyond the political base of these parties. So the alliance could not be materialized. The Congress feels that after the positive results of Assembly elections from these states, the attitude of alliance partners towards the Congress will change moreover the BJP was attacking the very existence of these political parties. The Congress is of the view that statement made by Akhilesh Yadav must not be looked beyond Assembly election in five states. It will not have its negative impact on the alliance for the Lok Sabha elections. The SP is contesting elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhatishgarh so he has every right to say what he wants.