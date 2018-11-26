Congress warns its leaders and workers not to get complacent in the last few hours

New Delhi, Nov 26: The Congress has asked its leaders in Madhya Pradesh to refrain from being overconfident. The party is getting good information from all across but it is also getting information that amidst these good news about party is inching towards victory, its leaders and workers have become complacent at the grassroots level. Congress leaders are a bit relaxed now.

Messages have been sent to the party leaders from Delhi that enthusiasm must be doubled when possibility of victory is in sight for the Congress and leaders and workers must forget rest till December 28, 2018. The party has also said that it must use all its resources to win elections till the last moment because the instruction of the high command for Madhya Pradesh is do or die. The party has also told the leaders of Madhya Pradesh that the ruling party will try to distribute money to voters in Madhya Pradesh and if the Congress leaders become complacent, the ruling party will succeed in its objective.

Sources said that elections managers of the Congress got this information that since environment in the state was getting made in favour of the Congress, the BJP intensified damage control. The Congress has even set aside its constitution to win over angry leaders of the party by appointing them vice presidents, general secretaries and secretaries in the state in bulk. Senior BJP and RSS leaders too are visiting door to door to placate even smaller leaders of the party. Small leaders are getting calls from the senior most leaders of the party and they have been reminded of emotional and family attachment from the party.

The Congress has also got the information that 24 hours before the campaign ended in Madhya Pradesh, Unin ministers and senior leaders of the party have been appealing rebel candidates to withdraw from the elections and they will be taken care of for their such decisions. Meanwhile, the Congress high command informed Madhya Pradesh leaders regularly that there is wave against the Madhya Pradesh government not only in Bundelkhand, Mahakaushal, Vindhya and Chambal but all across the state.

The Congress high command in its independent report also found that popularity of Madhya Pradesh CM might not have plunged but majority of people want change in Madhya Pradesh. The same report says that the Congress could get more benefited as there is no third front in the state.