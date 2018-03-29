Congress wants Javadekar, CBSE chief sacked over exam paper leak

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Thursday demanded the resignation of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE chief over exam paper leak.

Addressing a press conference, Surjewala said that "It's is a tragedy today that Modi government is blinded by arrogance of power. They need to realise and see how 2 crore students are affected by SSC scam, and 24 lakh students were affected by the leak."

"Future of lakhs are at stake, CBSE Boss mocks students, Education board on leave, students on the streets, Centre offers lip-service," he said.

"Post Vyapam and SSC now 3 papers of CBSE have also been leaked as per students, some more papers have also been leaked. There was an error in evaluation of Class 12 exams in 2017. Why was the post of CBSE chairman left vacant for 2 years?" he questioned.

"Without removing Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal from their current positions, a fair and impartial investigation into this paper leak issue is impossible," he further said.

Earlier, Javadekar assured the media that he would get to the bottom of the issue. He said, "We will not spare the culprits and will be nabbed soon," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to have spoken to Javadekar and conveyed his unhappiness at the CBSE paper leaks.

