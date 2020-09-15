Congress walks out after Govt declines opposition's demand for discussion on India-China tension

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 15: The Congress party staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha today after the government declined the opposition's demand for discussion on the standoff between Indian and Chinese forces at the LAC in Ladakh.

PTI Sources said during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of Lok Sabha, Congress leaders raised the demand for discussion on the recent standoff of Indian forces with the neighbouring country's troops in eastern Ladakh.

Floor leaders of all parties attend the BAC meeting which decides the agenda for the House.

Sources said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, representing the government, suggested that the issue is sensitive and related to national security and thus can't be discussed at a public platform.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India is committed to a peaceful resolution of the current border stand-off with China in Ladakh but any attempt to unilaterally alter the status quo by the neighbouring country is unacceptable.

Making a statement in Lok Sabha, Singh also said the Indian Army has inflicted heavy costs including casualties on the Chinese side during the clash with the PLA at the Galwan valley on June 15.

The defence minister said since April, buildup of troops and armaments by the Chinese side has been witnessed in the border areas adjacent to eastern Ladakh.

He said in early May, the Chinese side had taken action to hinder the normal, traditional patrolling pattern of Indian troops in the Galwan Valley area, which resulted in a face-off.

Singh said even as this situation was being addressed by the ground commanders as per the provisions of the bilateral agreements and protocol, in mid-May the Chinese side made several attempts to transgress the LAC in other parts of the Western Sector. "This included Kongka La, Gogra and North Bank of Pangong Lake. These attempts were detected early and consequently responded to appropriately by our armed forces.

"We made it clear to the Chinese side both through diplomatic and military channels that China was, by such actions, attempting to unilaterally alter the status quo. It was categorically conveyed that this was unacceptable," he said.

After Singh's statement, the Congress wanted to raise certain issues which was not allowed by Speaker Om Birla. Unhappy with this, Congress walked out of the House.