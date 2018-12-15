Congress to walk tight rope for ministerial berth in the Gehlot government

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 15: Decision has been taken on the names of the chief minister and deputy chief minister but this time round the power centre will be with both the factions of the Congress. Some heavy weight ministers will be included in the state government from both the sides.

Rivalry between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot is going on from almost four and half years but its effect will now reflect in the ministerial berths. There are many such senior leaders who have one this year's Assembly elections. Some of them were ministers in the last government. Some of them have switched sides to the faction of Sachin Pilot and the number is huge.

[Ashok Gehlot, Indira Gandhi's protege, appointed Rajasthan CM for third time]

There are some leaders who originally belong to Pilot's group and neglecting them is not possible. Sources in the Congress said that how many ministers will be in the government and who all will be the faces in the ministry that has already been decided in the Delhi only. It is being said the meeting that had happened on Thursday and Friday was for that only.

The Congress leader refused to divulge the name of any such name who will be given ministerial berth. But some names from the both the groups have been decided. Former minister who have won the election and have the chances of getting inducted in the ministry included: Shanti Dhariwal, Pramod Jain Bhaya, Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, Jitendra Singh, Hemaram Choudhary, Ram Lal Jat, Gurmit Singh Kunnar, Rajkumar Sharma, Parsadilal Meena, Bharat Singh, Rajendra Parikh, Dayaram Parmar and C P Joshi.

Sources said that Pramod Jain Bhaya, Bhanwarlal Meghwal and Malviya had switched sides with Pilot. Jitendra Singh can be considered in Pilot group for being a Gujjar. Shanti Dhariwal, Bharat Singh, Hemaram Choudhary, Rajkumar Sharma, Mahesh Joshi, Govind Singh Dotasara, Lal Chandra Kataria, Amin Khan and Mahendra Choudharay.

Pramod Jain Bhaya, Bhanwarlal Meghwal, Mahendrajeet Singh Malwiya, Ramesh Meena, Brijendra Ola, Pratap Singh Khariyawas, GD Khatana, Harish Meena and Rajendra Bidhuri belong to Pilot group. Some other leaders on which people will have a close watch on are C P Joshi, B D Kalla, Vishvendra Singh, Raghu Sharma. One of them could be be Speaker of Assembly.