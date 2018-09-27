Congress uses 'Thugs of Hindostan' meme to attack PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 27: A day after she was booked under Sedition law, Congress social media chief Divya Spandana on Thursday tweeted yet another attack targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal.

At the heart of it - a still from the just-released trailer of Aamir Khan-starrer Diwali blockbuster 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

The tweet features Aamir Khan with one of his punch lines in the trailer "Dhokha swabhaav hai mera (Betrayal is in my nature)" with the caption "PM Modi to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited."

Congress has been attacking the government on the Rafale deal, accusing the Modi government and the prime minister of putting money into the pockets of his "crony" friends. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited or HAL, the state-run aircraft maker, is the company that the Congress alleges was overlooked for the Rafale fighter jet contract with France's Dassault Aviation.

Ramya was booked for allegedly posting an "insulting" tweet against PM Modi. A case was registered Tuesday at the Gomtinagar Police Station here, he said.

After an FIR was lodged by complainant Syed Rizwan Ahmed, Lucknow police booked Ms Spandana for sedition under Section 124-A of the IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act that accuses the Congress leader of defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a democratically elected leader, by calling him a 'thief'.

In the complaint, Ahmed alleged that the post had the "potential to instigate hatred against Modi", the official added.