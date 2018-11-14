Congress trying to win over disgruntled leaders by distributing organisational posts in MP

New Delhi, Nov 14: The Congress in Madhya Pradesh is trying to make its sulking leaders happy by giving them organisational posts who are either angry for not getting the ticket for themselves or their supporters failed to make it to the Congress' list for Assembly elections. Posts are given right from the state Congress committee to district Congress committees.

The senior Congress leadership is also involved in damage control when state Congress president Kamal Nath, former state chief minister Digvijay Singh, chairman of the election campaign committee Jyotiraditya Scindia, and general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Deepak Babaria contacted sulking leaders to tell them that they would be accommodated when the Congress government is formed in the state. But some of the angry leaders did not pick up call of these leaders to avoid talking to them.

Also Read | MP polls 2018: BJP has fielded 1 Muslim candidate, Congress three

Digvijay Singh spoke to leaders from Jabalpur like Rajesh Singh, Jamuna Marvi, Kaudi Singh Rai and Vinod Srivastava and asked them to withdraw their nominations from the respective constituencies they had filed their nominations. Rajesh Singh and Kaudi Singh filed nomination from Bargi Assembly constituency, Jamuna Marvi from Sihora and Srivastava from Panagar Assembly constituency. Kamal Nath himself talked to Jamuna Marvi.

Several angry leaders did not withdraw their nominations from the Assembly constituencies which are causing tension not only to the local leaders but also to the senior leaders of the party. So these angry leaders are being distributed posts from the state to the district level. Sources said that state Congress president was not prepared for such eventuality as he has to order more letterhead to be printed for this. There is no confirm number but it is indicated that many appointments will take place.

On the other hand, former Rajya Sabha MP Saryavrat Chaturvedi's son filing nomination from Rajnagar Assembly in the state has disturbed every senior leader in the party. However, these leaders don't want to further infuriate Chaturvedi because some of these leaders promised to give him a ticket in case sitting MLA Kunwar Vikram Natiraja would be fielded for the Lok Sabha. Kamal Nath is keeping silent on the matter of Satyavrat's son Nitin by saying that Satyavrat is still in the Congress.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh elections: It is a do or die battle for the Congress

The new appointments started from Bhopal and all the senior party leaders of the state are involved in it. Sources said that former MP Pratap Bhanu Sharma and some other leaders too are involved in this entire exercise to win over the disgruntled leaders of the party just before the elections. Because anger of these leaders might affect chances of the party which is looking at these elections as the best opportunity to dethrone the BJP.