Congress trying to use missed out chance as an opportunity to woo upper caste

New Delhi, Oct 13: If people think that the Congress will let go the chance of alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) just like that they are mistaken at least this is what the Congress is of the opinion. The Congress is working on the new formula and strategy of dealing with the strategy to capitalise on for not having any tract with the party.

Sources in the Congress said that the party leaders are having meetings with upper caste leaders in the state. They are focusing on the upper caste voters that has turned into anti-Shiv Raj vote bank. The perception that is already created and the Congress leadership is now meeting with them to consolidate it in the state.

Leaders belonging to the upper caste know the Congress leaders and vice verse. They know party president Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijaya Singh and former Union minister Suresh Pachauri. They all are meeting upper caste leaders with the help of smaller upper caste leaders in the Congress.

The fact of the matter is that neither the Congress nor the BJP has to offer to them only a good bonding is being established and the community could be benefited only once the Congress government is formed so these leaders are helped and benefits percolates down to other community members.

It is like personal works of these leaders will be done by the Congress and that is the maximum any political party can do to the community. The community is happy with the fact that no one was coming to them but at least the Congress leaders are visiting them.

The Congress is trying to give message message to upper caste from inside that not aligning with the BSP was a well thought out decision. But every thing will depend on the 2.5 per cent vote swing and the party managing to get it in its favour will succeed in forming the government.

As per a rough estimate, there is around 13 per cent upper caste population and a rough break up is like 5.7 per cent Brahmins, 5.3 per cent Rajputs and 2 per cent Baishya while around 42 per cent Other Backward Classes (OBC), 14 per cent Scheduled Castes and 22 per cent Scheduled Tribes. So there is a dominance of upper castes in Vindhya Pradesh where one could find among the highest concentrations of Brahmins with about 14 per cent and Madhya Bharat where proportion of Rajputs is about 9 per cent. These are the places where the BJP will be in trouble and fate of the Congress will be sealed.

So the upper caste resurgence might cause trouble for the BJP and if they finally decide not to waste their votes in NOTA and decide to go for the Congress, the BJP will be in the trouble as there is a baggage of 15 years' anti-incumbency behind it.