  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress trying to finish neo-middle class in country, says Modi

    By PTI
    |

    Panaji, Apr 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of trying to "finish" the emerging "neo-middle class" of the country, which he said is a product of the poverty eradication policies of the BJP-led NDA government in the past five years.

    Congress trying to finish neo-middle class in country, says Modi

    Addressing 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' near Panaji in Goa as part of the BJP's campaign for the Lok Sabha election, Modi said his government has succeeded in reining in inflation, which was high during the previous Congress rule.

    "My government has been successful in controlling inflation. For the middle class families, inflation is one of the important issues. The middle class would have found it difficult had we governed like the Congress did when inflation spiralled into double digits. But we brought it down to 4 per cent," he said.

    Congress not in favour of alliance; AAP will contest, win all 7 seats in Delhi: Sanjay Singh

    Modi further said the middle class extremely benefitted from the budgetary measure to grant income tax exemption on income of up to Rs 5 lakh.

    "The BJP respects the contribution of tax players, and that is the reason attempts are being made to ensure that tax is less. We did not increase a single tax during the past five years," he added.

    Modi alleged the Congress has decided to impose additional tax on the middle class.
    "Their manifesto has specifically written that Congress will burden the middle class. The Congress is openly saying that they consider middle class selfish. They have given such statements.

    "Poverty reduced in the past five years, and a neo-middle class is emerging in the country. The Congress wants to finish this neo-middle class which is working honestly to take the country forward. I would urge youths to understand the thinking of the Congress," the prime minister said.

    PTI

    More PANAJI News

    Read more about:

    panaji narendra modi

    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 1:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue