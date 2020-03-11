Congress trouble shooter D K Shivakumar named Karnataka Congress president

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Mar 11: The Congress party's ace troubleshooter in Karnataka D K Shivakumar was named as the next president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Eshwar Khandre, Satish Jarkiholi & Saleem Ahmed have been appointed working presidents of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Shivakumar is a Vokkaliga, a caste that has not been sympathetic to the BJP and comes from the Southern part of the state where the party did relatively better in the assembly polls.