Congress trouble shooter D K Shivakumar named Karnataka Congress president

    Bengaluru, Mar 11: The Congress party's ace troubleshooter in Karnataka D K Shivakumar was named as the next president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

    Eshwar Khandre, Satish Jarkiholi & Saleem Ahmed have been appointed working presidents of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

    Shivakumar is a Vokkaliga, a caste that has not been sympathetic to the BJP and comes from the Southern part of the state where the party did relatively better in the assembly polls.

