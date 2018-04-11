Congress trolls Yogi, once again, this time by ‘leaking’ UP CM’s ‘browsing history’

New Delhi, April 11: Online trolling seems to be the 'favourite game' the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are playing among themselves when their top leaders are not maligning each other on public platforms. With the Karnataka Assembly elections round the corner, abuse, slander and sarcasm have become a part and parcel of social media feeds of both the parties.

On Tuesday, the Congress' official Twitter handle, @INCIndia, shared a video on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The video claims to have "leaks" of the priest-turned-politician's "browsing history".

"Breaking News: UP CM Yogi Adityanath's browsing history (sheet) leaks. Plans to create an ideal UP Model and his secret strategy for 2019 revealed," tweeted the Congress with the video to mock the BJP leader.

Breaking News: UP CM Yogi Adityanath's browsing history (sheet) leaks. Plans to create an ideal UP Model and his secret strategy for 2019 revealed. pic.twitter.com/uXba2CyVGT — Congress (@INCIndia) April 10, 2018

The video, which is a sarcastic take on UP CM's online life, "reveals" Yogi's "secret strategy". The video, funnily titled as, "What Yogi Adityanath's browser history looks like!", shows Yogi sitting in front of a laptop. Instead of the popular search engine, Google, where we all go to know anything and everything, Yogi searches information on "Noodles".

Then it is seen that Yogi searches for "how to make a good hate speech". Thereafter, the CM types "how to bring in bad governance", "how to ensure social disharmony" and "how to be an absentee CM".

The video took a dig at Yogi's hate speeches and misgovernance in Uttar Pradesh. The length of the video is little less than three minutes. Earlier also, the Congress made fun of Yogi in a video.

In the minute-long video, titled "Recipe for a BJP star campaigner", the Congress poked fun at the priest-turned-politician who was frequently visiting poll-bound Karnataka to target the incumbent Congress government in the state.

Reports say that Yogi is once again going to visit Karnataka and campaign for the BJP for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state scheduled on May 12. The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is under fire post the horrific incident of rape of a minor girl allegedly by a BJP MLA and thereafter, the alleged custodial death of the victim's father.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

