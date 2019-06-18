Congress top brass discuss strategy for PM Modi's June 19 meeting

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 18: Top Congress leaders held a meeting this morning at UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence in which the discussions held at the all-party meeting on Sunday was conveyed to the leaders.

Congress leaders AK Antony, Jairam Ramesh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, P Chidambaram, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh took part in the meeting Sonia Gandhi's residence.

Discussion to decide the strategy on key matters such as Lok Sabha speaker's election and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to discuss the 'one nation, one election' issue were reportedly discussed.

"Ghulam Nabi Azad ji briefed everyone about the discussions that took place in the all-party meeting. We discussed key issues and will also hold meetings with the opposition parties. No discussions on name of leader of opposition," reports quoted Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as saying after meeting at Sonia Gandhi's residence.

PTI report quoting sources said the meeting, chaired by Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi and attended by Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, discussed the strategy to be adopted by the party during the meeting called by the prime minister on Wednesday.

Kota BJP MP Om Birla is NDA's candidate for Lok Sabha Speaker

Modi has invited heads of all parties who have an MP either in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. The meeting has been called to discuss the "one nation, one election" issue, celebration of the 75 years of Independence in 2022 and 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year. It will be followed by a dinner-meeting with all MPs on June 20.

However, Congress leaders said the party was yet to take a decision on the matter. "The issue of appointment of the leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha was not discussed," said Congress leader from West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Along with Chowdhury, Kerala unit working president K Suresh, party spokesperson Manish Tewari and Thiruvanathapuram MP Shashi Tharoor are in the running for the post, sources said. They said a decision on it will be taken by Sonia Gandhi soon.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs