Congress to win big in Rajasthan with 120 seats says this survey

By
    New Delhi, Nov 2: A survey has predicted a big win for the Congress in Rajasthan. The survey conducted by Times Now-CNS says that the Congress would win 110-120 seats in the 200 member assembly.

    The survey also said that the ruling BJP would take 70-80 seats, the BSP 1-3 and other 7-9.

    In the 2013 elections, the BJP had won 163 and the Congress just 21. The BSP had won 3 while the others managed to bag 13 seats in 2013.

    Around 32% of respondents said that Pilot should become the next chief minister of Rajasthan, while only 16% favored senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot for the post. Raje, who is fighting anti-incumbency, was preferred by 31% of the respondents.

    48 per cent of the respondents said that the performance of the Vasundhara Raje government was poor, while 35% rated the current dispensation's performance as "good" and 12% called it "average".

    Rajasthan goes to polls on December 7 and counting will take place on December 11.

    congress survey rajasthan prediction Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018

    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 6:55 [IST]
