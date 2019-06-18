Congress to support Om Birla's candidature as Lok Sabha Speaker

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, June 18: The Congress and the UPA allies have decided to support the candidature of Om Birla as the Speaker of Lok Sabha, party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Tuesday but remained silent on the issue of Deputy Speaker.

Birla, a BJP MP from Kota-Bundi seat in Rajasthan, is all set to be elected unopposed on Wednesday when the motion seeking his election is moved in Lok Sabha.

The leading Opposition parties including Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janta Dal (BJD), AP CM Jagan-led YSRCP have also extended support to Om Birla's candidature for the post of Lok Sabha speaker.

Om Birla to be next Lok Sabha Speaker

Meanwhile, NDA parties which have given their consent include National People's Party, Mizo National Front, Lok Janshakti Party, JDU, AIADMK, Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, and Apna Dal.

Furthermore, speaking to news agency ANI, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that he has met Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in the matter of the appointment of Om Birla as Lok Sabha speaker, adding that while the Grand Old Party has not signed the proposal yet but they won't oppose it.

Along with PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari have also extended support to the proposal for Om Birla's appointment as speaker of 17th Lok Sabha.