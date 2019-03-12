'No sacrifice too big to win battle', says Rahul Gandhi after key Congress meet

Ahmedabad, Mar 12: Gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress is all set to launch its poll campaign from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bastion Gujarat today.

The Congress working committee will meet in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and give final shape to its election strategy for Lok Sabha polls, sounding the poll bugle Gujarat. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been given the charge of the party's fortune in 41 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh, will address the CWC for the first time.

The day-long meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision-making body, assumes significance as it comes barely two days after declaration of poll schedule for the general elections.

The Congress is seeking to give a strong political message to the entire nation from the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, with the party leadership scheduled to hold a prayer meeting Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, followed by the CWC meet at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel national memorial there.

The CWC meeting is being held in Gujarat after a gap of 58 years. It was last held in the state at Bhavnagar in 1961.

Stay tuned for the Congress Key meet UPDATES



