  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Congress to review Rahul’s defeat in Amethi

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Amethi, June 02: The Congress is reviewing the defeat of its president Rahul Gandhi in the party stronghold of Amethi in the Lok Sabha elections, a party leader said.

    Zubair Khan, who looks after the political work of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Kishori Lal Sharma, the representative of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, have been camping here for the last three days to deliberate upon the possible reasons for Gandhi's defeat.

    Congress to review Rahul’s defeat in Amethi
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    UP Congress Committee member Rajiv Singh said, "The review will take place even at village level. The members of the review team will hold meetings with heads of blocks and panchayat."

    'We have 52 lawmakers, will fight BJP every day': Rahul Gandhi

    Union minister Smriti Irani had defeated Gandhi with a margin of 55,120 votes, following which Amethi Congress Committee president Yogendra Mishra had tendered his resignation.

    Congress leader Dharmendra Shukla had written a letter to Gandhi saying his representative Chandrakant Dubey was responsible for the defeat and demanded a probe into it, a party leader said.

    More AMETHI News

    Read more about:

    amethi congress rahul gandhi smriti irani resignation

    Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 11:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue