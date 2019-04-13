Congress to present fresh proof on Rafale today

India

oi-Hardeep Singh Bedi

New Delhi, April 13: The Congress is expected to present new proof over the Rafale deal in the afternoon. Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala will be addressing a press conference at 2 PM.

"He will be presenting proof how Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped his friend Anil Ambani in the deal," a Congresss source tells OneIndia.

The Narendra Modi government faced a setback when the Supreme Court rejected its plea to ignore documents that have come to light while reexamining its order on the Rafale jet fighter deal.

The Centre had argued that the documents had been "unauthorisedly removed" from the defence ministry and therefore shouldn't be considered as evidence.

English daily The Hindu has published a couple of reports on the basis of those documents.

Documents being used to present 'selective, incomplete' picture: Govt on Rafale

Now, the court's last year's refusal to order an investigation into accusations of corruption in the $8.7-billion purchase of 36 Rafale jets is now under review.

The party feels that the Rafale issue, which had went into hibernation after the Pulwama attack, has got a new life after the Supreme Court's latest observation.

It's notable that Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been openly criticising Prime Minister Modi over Rafale deal and raising slogans "Chowkidar Chor Hai" (The watchman is a thief) and alleging Prime Minister Modi committed corruption in the deal to benefit businessman Anil Ambani.

In the reply, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started a campaign "Mai Bhi Chowkidar" (I am also a watchman) on social media to lend support to the prime minister who calls himself a chowkidar to safeguard country's interests.

However, the Modi government has categorically denied any wrongdoing in the deal.