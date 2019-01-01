Congress to pay Manvendra for taking on Vadundhara; BJP to do the same with Yunus

New Delhi, Jan 1: If the Congress is planning to give some important responsibility to Manvendra Singh then the Bharatiya Janata Party may also give some important assignment to Yunus Khan in the organisation. Manvendra Singh contested Assembly elections against former chief minister Vasundhara Raje and lost. So has been the case with Yunus Khan who was defeated by deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

Son of senior BJP leader Jaswant Singh was fielded against the former chief minister from Jhalrapatan in the name of pride of his father. Yunus Khan was fielded against Sachin Pilot as there is a sizable number of Muslim population in Tonk. However, both the candidates knew it very well that their respective parties were making their political use.

In such a situation both the leaders have been proved to be loyal to their parties. This is the reason that despite loosing elections, they will be honoured with some responsibility. Manvendra lost the Assembly still the Congress has come to power. Sources said that he is likely to be given some important responsibility in the organisation at the national level.

A senior leader of the Congress said that he is likely to be appointed as the national secretary of the party. It was decided from the very beginning that he would contest Lok Sabha election from Barmer-Jaisalmer. Before joining the Congress, Manvendra Singh got elected MLA as a BJP candidate from Sheo constituency. But this time round he joined the Congress just before the Assembly elections. He expressed his wish not to contest Assembly elections still the Congress fielded him from Jhalarapatan against Vasundhara Raje which is 700 kilometres away from Sheo.

Yunus Khan, one of the very close associates of Vasundhara Raje and former transport minister, is the only Muslim face in the party in Rajasthan. Now just before the Lok Sabha elections Yunush Khan is likely to be given some important responsibility in the state organisation.

Sources said that Vasundhara Raje is trying hard to get him accommodated in the organisation. Khan, who has always been contesting from Didwana Assembly constituency, has been sent to 260-kilometres away to Tonk seat. Yunus Khan got 54 thousand and lost the election with similar number of votes. But he has always been a great help to Vasundhara Raje.