Congress to move SC after Raj HC orders status quo on disqualification notices

Jaipur, July 24: The Congress has decided to move the Supreme Court after the Rajasthan High Court today deferred proceedings and ordered that no action shall be taken against Sachin Pilot and the rebel MLAs.

The matter is liked to be clubbed by the Supreme Court with the petition by the Speaker, which it is already seized off. The Speaker of the Rajasthan Assembly had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Rajasthan HC's order to keep the disqualification notices in abeyance.

The SC on Thursday had said that it would hear the matter on Monday. The court had however allowed the HC to deliver the verdict on the challenge to the disqualification notices.

However on Friday, Pilot filed an application seeking to make the Centre a party in the proceedings. While making the Centre a party, the HC had directed the Speaker not to act against Pilot and the rebels.